The PSUs sit at the centre of the government’s fiscal calculus. Beyond executing infrastructure and energy investments, they are a key source of non-tax revenue through dividends and surplus transfers. For FY26, the government projected a 25% year-on-year rise in dividends and profits from central public sector companies to ₹69,000 crore. That underscores their role in supporting the fiscal glide path, as the government has foregone revenues through goods and services tax (GST) rationalization and income tax relief even as capital and defence spending continues to rise.