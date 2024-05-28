THESE stocks to gain if PM Narendra Modi re-elected, says Motilal Oswal's chief Raamdeo Agarwal
Motilal Oswal's Raamdeo Agrawal has warned of a sharp market correction if the ruling party does not get a clear mandate in India's 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi returning to power for a rare third consecutive term will boost shares of defence, infrastructure, railway and capital goods companies, the head of brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.
