India handles nearly 95% of its merchandise trade by volume through maritime routes, yet contributes less than 1% to global shipbuilding output. This highlights a clear structural gap, which is now being addressed through a push to expand domestic defence shipbuilding. It aims to position the sector as a key pillar of India's manufacturing and national security agenda.
What India’s ₹2.3-trillion naval push means for three key shipbuilders
SummaryIndia moves 95% of its trade by sea but builds almost no ships. Now a ₹2.3-trillion defence pipeline, rising indigenisation, and policy tailwinds are creating a rare, multi-year opportunity for select players.
India handles nearly 95% of its merchandise trade by volume through maritime routes, yet contributes less than 1% to global shipbuilding output. This highlights a clear structural gap, which is now being addressed through a push to expand domestic defence shipbuilding. It aims to position the sector as a key pillar of India's manufacturing and national security agenda.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More