Defence PSU BEL declares board meeting date to announce Q2 results 2025. Details here

“….we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 31st October, 2025 to consider and approve,inter alia, Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025,” said the company in an exchange filing.

BEL reported a net profit of ₹970 crore for the first quarter (April-June) of the financial year 2026, reflecting a significant year-on-year increase of 22.6% from ₹791 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The defense firm’s revenue from operations grew by 5% year-on-year, reaching ₹4,439.74 crore for Q1 FY26, compared to ₹4,243.57 crore in Q1 FY25. However, on a sequential basis, there was a notable decline of over 51% from the ₹9,149.59 crore reported in Q4 FY25, falling short of market consensus estimates of ₹4,708 crore.

As of July 1, 2025, BEL reported an order book position of ₹74,859 crore. The earnings per share (EPS) improved on a year-on-year basis to ₹1.33 in Q1 FY26 but decreased from ₹2.91 per share reported in the previous quarter (Q4 FY25).