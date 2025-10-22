Defence PSU Bharat Electronics shares to be in focus on Thursday on ₹633 crore order from Cochin Shipyard

Navratna defence public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics (BEL) may attract investor attention in Thursday’s trading session, October 23, as the defence major secured a significant order. Through an exchange filing today, the company informed investors that it received an order from Cochin Shipyard worth ₹633 crore.

The order is for the supply of items required for various sensors, weapon equipment, fire control systems, and communication equipment provided by BEL. This marks the second major order for the company, following orders worth ₹592 crore secured last week.

The orders cover a wide range of defence and technology solutions, including tank subsystems and overhauling, communication equipment, combat management systems, ship data networks, train collision avoidance systems (Kavach), laser dazzlers, jammers, upgrades, spares, and related services.

Earlier, on September 16, BEL reported additional orders worth ₹712 crore, spanning IT infrastructure, cybersecurity solutions, electronic support measures, blockchain platforms, communication equipment, spares, and services. The company had also disclosed fresh orders of ₹644 crore on September 1.

Analysts expect Bharat Electronics share price to reach ₹ 500 in Samvat 2082 Domestic brokerage firms have picked Bharat Electronics as one of their top bets in the defence sector for Samvat 2082, expecting the share price to rise up to ₹500. Choice Equity Broking included the stock in its high-conviction investment ideas, setting a target price of ₹500 and retaining a ‘buy’ rating.

The brokerage said that the company is well-placed in the defence sector, as it is not solely dependent on order inflows from major DPSUs. Its diversified portfolio, strong R&D capabilities, and increasing presence in both defence and non-defence sectors enhance its long-term growth potential.

Motilal Oswal also expects the stock to reach ₹490 per share. The domestic brokerage noted that the Indian Army's tender worth ₹30,000 crore for the ‘Anant Shastra’ project, with BEL as its lead integrator, boosts its order book beyond ₹1 trillion and underscores its leadership in strategic defence programs.

"Positioned strongly under the TPCR 2025 roadmap, it is set to benefit from sustained opportunities across the Army, Navy, and Air Force. BEL offers robust long-term growth visibility, making it a compelling investment in India’s defence modernization journey," the brokerage added.

Bharat Electronics share price trend The company’s shares have been in a recovery mode in recent months, rallying 15.7% from August lows, which also helped them trade near their record high of ₹436, touched in July.

Zooming out, the stock is up 43% so far in 2025, marking its seventh consecutive yearly gain.