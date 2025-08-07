Defence PSU HAL sets board meeting date to declare Q1 results 2025

The board of directors of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, August 12, 2025 to consider and approve Q1 results 2025, as per the company's announcement in an exchange filing.

“….this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 12th August, 2025, to consider, inter-alia, the Audited Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter and period ended 30th June, 2025,” said the company in an exchange.

The state-owned defense manufacturing company has reported an 8% decrease in consolidated net profits for the January-March 2025 quarter.

HAL's earnings report indicated that net profits dropped from ₹4,309 crore to ₹3,977 crore compared to the same quarter last year. A Reuters report attributed the decline in net profit to a delay in the delivery of its Tejas light combat aircraft.

In contrast, net profits for the entire financial year 2024-25 increased from ₹7,620 crore to ₹8,364 crore, reflecting an approximate growth of 10%.

Regarding the defense manufacturer's operating revenue, it earned ₹13,700 crore in the January-March 2025 quarter, down from ₹14,768 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, resulting in a 7% drop.

For the whole fiscal year 2024-25, revenue from operations totaled ₹30,980 crore, compared to ₹30,381 crore in 2023-24, marking a slight increase of 2%.

HAL share price today HAL share price today opened at ₹4,500 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹4,558.35, and an intraday low of ₹4,499.95 per share.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, HAL share price formed a large mother bar on the weekly chart during the second week of May, with a high of 5,165 and a low of 4,420. Since then, the stock has spent 12 weeks consolidating within this range, forming a mini coil pattern that lacks bullish conviction. The current setup suggests indecision, and for a meaningful upmove to emerge, the stock must sweep or decisively reject the mother bar’s low at 4,420. However, if HAL closes and sustains below 4,400, it would confirm a breakdown from the coil, potentially dragging the stock down toward the 3,820 zone.