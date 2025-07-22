Defence PSU Mazagon Dock board to meet on THIS date to consider Q1 results

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, a leading defence public-sector shipyard under the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in India, is expected to announce its financial performance for the quarter ended June (Q1FY26) on Monday, July 28, 2025.

“The Board of Directors of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited is scheduled to meet on Monday, July 28, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2025,” the company said in its regulatory filing today.

In the preceding March quarter, the company reported a 51% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹325 crore, compared to ₹663 crore in the same period last fiscal. However, its consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter rose 2.3% YoY to ₹3,174 crore.

High employee benefit and subcontracting expenses weighed on the company’s operational performance in the previous quarter. Despite this, Mazagon Dock managed to surpass its full-year FY25 guidance on both revenue and margins.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price trend The company’s share price came under pressure after hitting a new all-time high of ₹3,775 apiece in late May, correcting around 23% since then.

Between March and May, defence stocks witnessed strong demand from Dalal Street investors following the launch of ‘Operation Sindoor’, during which India showcased the strength of its indigenously developed defence systems and successfully intercepted drones and missiles launched by Pakistan.

Rising tensions in the Middle East, coupled with NATO’s defence spending targets, also supported the rally in these domestically focused stocks. Expectations of increased defence spending by the Indian government to enhance national security and growing global demand for India’s indigenously manufactured defence products have all contributed to the surge in defence stocks.

