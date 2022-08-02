BEL's bonus shares issue proposal to be considered in board meet this week2 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 10:59 AM IST
- Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders
Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Monday informed the exchanges that its board will meet this week on Thursday, August 4, to consider the proposal of the issuance of bonus equity shares. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.