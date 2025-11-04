Defence PSU stock Bharat Dynamics declares board meeting date to announce Q2 results 2025

Bharat Dynamics, the state-run defence company, on Tuesday announced the date of its board meeting to consider and approve the financial results for the second quarter of FY26. The defence stock traded over 2% lower on the BSE. Bharat Dynamics share price fell as much as 2.53% to ₹1,497.30 apiece on the BSE.

Defence PSU Bharat Dynamics said that its board of directors will meet on November 13 to approve the Q2 results along with the financial statements for the half year ended 30 September 2025.

“... a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 13th November 2025, inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025,” Bharat Dynamics said in a regulatory filing on November 4, 2025.

The company added that the trading window for dealing in securities of BDL is under closure from 01st October 2025 till 48 hours of the declaration of the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025 for all ‘connected persons’ as per the code of Prohibition of Insider Trading of the Company.

Bharat Dynamics Q2 Results Preview Bharat Dynamics is expected to report a net profit of ₹158.2 crore in the second quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 29% from ₹122.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal year, aided by lower interest burdens and operating leverage, according to estimates by Choice Broking.

The defence PSU’s revenue in Q2FY26 is estimated to grow 39% to ₹757.9 crore from ₹544.8 crore, year-on-year (YoY), led by better traction across missile programmes - Akash, ATGM, QRSAM.

At the operational front, EBITDA during the September quarter is expected to rise 53.4% to ₹151.6 crore from ₹98.8 crore, YoY, while EBITDA margin is expected to expand 190 bps to 20.0% from 18.1%, YoY.

“Margin should expand meaningfully, likely reaching the low-20s (in percentage terms), as fixed-cost absorption improves and product mix tilts towards higher-value systems. Overall, we remain constructive; execution in Q2 will set the tone for the rest of FY26,” said Choice Broking.

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Performance Bharat Dynamics share price fell 4% in one month and has declined nearly 6% in three months. The PSU defence stock has rallied 32% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while in the past one year, it has jumped 42%. Bharat Dynamics shares have delivered multibagger returns of 189% in two years and 945% in five years.

At 12:45 PM, Bharat Dynamics share price was trading 2.42% lower at ₹1,499.00 apiece on the BSE.