Defence PSU stock Bharat Dynamics share price falls 8% on weak Q4 results 2026, Motilal Oswal downgrade

Bharat Dynamics Q4 Results: Shares of Bharat Dynamics Ltd. (BDL) declined over 8% on Friday, May 29, after the defence PSU reported a weak set of earnings for both the March quarter and the full financial year FY26. The disappointing performance was largely attributed to slower execution, delays in component supplies, and rising cost pressures that weighed on profitability.

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Following earnings announcement, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal also downgraded the stock to 'Neutral' and reduced its target price to ₹1,150 from ₹1,500 earlier.

The defence stock lost as much as 8.4% to its day's low of ₹1,175.05 on BSE.

Bharat Dynamics reports weak Q4 and FY26 performance Bharat Dynamics reported a standalone net profit of ₹113.18 crore for the January-March quarter of FY26, registering a 58.5% year-on-year decline from ₹272.77 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations also witnessed a sharp decline during the quarter. The company's revenue fell nearly 73% year-on-year to ₹480 crore, compared with ₹1,777 crore reported in the same period of the previous financial year.

Along with its quarterly results, Bharat Dynamics announced that its board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹0.40 per equity share with a face value of ₹5 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The dividend proposal remains subject to shareholder approval at the company's upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

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The weakness was not limited to the March quarter alone. For the full financial year FY26, Bharat Dynamics reported a standalone net profit of ₹420 crore, down 23% from ₹550 crore recorded in FY25.

Revenue from operations for the full year also declined, falling 27% year-on-year to ₹2,442 crore during FY26.

Wht Motilal Oswal downgraded the stock According to Motilal Oswal, Bharat Dynamics' Q4FY26 performance came in below expectations as execution was impacted by delays in the supply of radars, seekers and other critical components required for the Akash and Astra Mk1 missile systems. These components are sourced from external vendors, resulting in project execution delays.

The brokerage also highlighted margin pressures during the quarter. Profitability was adversely affected by a sharp increase in employee expenses and other operating costs.

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Despite the near-term challenges, Motilal Oswal noted that Bharat Dynamics is likely to recognise revenue of ₹2,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore during the first half of FY27 as component supplies begin to improve. The company may also resort to importing certain components to prevent further delays in deliveries.

The brokerage pointed out that Bharat Dynamics continues to maintain a healthy order book of ₹26,000 crore. However, it expects execution to remain slower than previously estimated. It also believes margins could remain under pressure because of a higher proportion of bought-out components in the company's projects.

“While the company’s order book remained healthy at ₹26,000 crore, we expect execution to remain slower than earlier estimates, with margins likely to stay under pressure due to a higher share of bought-out components,” Motilal Oswal said. Reflecting these concerns, the brokerage has reduced its earnings estimates for Bharat Dynamics by 25% for FY27 and by 28% for FY28.

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Motilal Oswal further noted that the stock is currently trading at 70.5x FY27 earnings, 48.1x FY28 earnings and 38.1x FY29 earnings. Given the elevated valuations and uncertainty around execution timelines, the brokerage believes investors should wait for sustained improvement in project execution and better visibility on component supplies before turning more constructive on the stock.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.