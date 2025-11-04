Defence PSU stock HAL sets board meeting date to announce Q2 results 2025. Check details

The board of directors of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 to consider and approve Q2 results 2025, as per the company's announcement in an exchange filing.

Defence company HAL reported its financial results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025, showing a 3.7% decrease in consolidated net profit compared to the previous year, which fell to ₹1,383.77 crore from ₹1,437.14 crore in Q1FY25. At the same time, the company's total revenue from operations for the quarter increased by 10.8% year-on-year.

In the first quarter of FY26, HAL recorded total revenue from operations amounting to ₹4,819.01 crore, compared to ₹4,347.50 crore during the same period last year.

For the fiscal year ending March 2025, HAL reported a total net worth of ₹34,985.17 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's net profit experienced a significant decline of 65.2%, dropping from ₹4,347.50 crore. However, the total income of the company increased by 9.5% year-on-year, reaching ₹5,566.10 crore compared to ₹5,083.85 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Also Read | Bharat Dynamics declares board meeting date to announce Q2 results 2025

HAL share price today HAL share price today closed at 0.45% lower at ₹4,672.90 apiece on the BSE. According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, HAL share price has been trading in a broad range of 5165–4360 for the past 123 sessions and is currently positioned near the middle of the band. The overall bias appears bearish, as the stock is forming a series of lower highs on the daily chart.

Volumes during pullbacks have remained muted, indicating weak buying interest and suggesting that bulls are losing strength. Given this structure, there is a high probability that the stock will drift toward the lower end of the range near 4360. A decisive breach below 4360 could open the door for further downside, while only a sustained move above 5165 would negate the bearish bias.