Defence PSU stock Mishra Dhatu Nigam in focus after board declares 7.5% dividend. Do you own?

Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price will be in focus on Thursday after the board of the defence PSU declared an interim dividend. Mishra Dhatu Nigam shares had spiked over 8% in the previous session on dividend buzz.

The board of directors of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd, the state-run defence company, on March 19 approved an interim dividend of ₹0.75 per share, representing 7.5% of the face value of ₹10 per share.

“This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today,.... has inter alia approved declaration of Interim Dividend Rs. 0.75 per equity share i.e. (@7.50%) of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2024-25,” Mishra Dhatu Nigam said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier, the company’s board meeting was scheduled for March 20. However, the company revised the date of board meeting to March 19.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Dividend Record Date Mishra Dhatu Nigam dividend record date has been fixed as on March 25. This also means that Mishra Dhatu Nigam shares will trade ex-dividend from March 25.

“...the record date for determining entitlement of aforementioned interim dividend shall be Tuesday, 25th March, 2025,” the company statement said.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Dividend History Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. had declared its last dividend in March 2024, issuing an interim dividend of ₹1.41 per share on March 22, 2024. Previously, the company had announced a final dividend of ₹1.67 per share on September 22, 2023.

In the preceding year, the state-run defence company had declared an interim dividend of ₹1.68 per share on March 23, 2023, and a final dividend of ₹1.54 per share on September 21, 2022.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Stock Price Trend Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price has recorded a 7% increase over the past month. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, PSU defence stock has declined by 17%. Over the past year, Mishra Dhatu Nigam shares have dropped by 21%, while the stock has surged by 50% over a two-year period.

On Wednesday, Mishra Dhatu Nigam shares ended 8.40% higher at ₹284.60 apiece on the BSE.

