Defence, railway stocks surge after BJP's state election victory; HAL, BEL, Ircon hit 52-week high
Defence and railway stocks rallied after the BJP's victory in the state election, with analysts expecting continued growth in these sectors. Shares of HAL, BEL, Bharat Dynamics, and Mazagon Dock rose on Monday, with investors seeing significant returns in 2023.
Amidst the massive victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state election on Sunday, December 3, defence and railway stocks rallied on Monday's trading session. With the BJP in power, the railway and defence sectors are expected to continue to receive significant growth attention, according to analysts.
