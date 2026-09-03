Defence re-rating buzz | Raymond share price hits 52-week high, logging over 14% intraday rise

Raymond shares have strongly defied stock market sentiment this year. In intraday trade on Thursday, 3 September, Raymond share price jumped 14.5% from its previous close of ₹667.10 to hit a 52-week high of ₹764 on the BSE.

The stock hit a 52-week low of ₹320.40 on 30 March this year. At the current market price of ₹764, it has surged 138.5% in less than six months.

Why is Raymond share price rising? According to experts, the strong bullish sentiment for the stock is driven by defence re-rating buzz as well as the company's healthy earnings.

"The stock is witnessing a buzz due to a healthy year-on-year (YoY) rise in its total income for Q1FY27 and expectations of healthy growth of its aerospace business. The stock may touch ₹800 to ₹850 in the short term," said Anuj Gupta, SEBI Registered Market Analyst.

The market is bullish on the stock, viewing it as a pure-play in the aerospace, precision technology, and automotive components segments following the demerger of the company's lifestyle and realty business.

Raymond's Q1FY27 total income stood at ₹628 crore, up 13% year-on-year (YoY). EBITDA rose 14% YoY to ₹100 crore with margin expanding by 20 basis points YoY to 15.9%.

As brokerage firm Nirmal Bang highlighted, both the aerospace and precision engineering businesses reported their highest-ever quarterly revenue, reinforcing the structural growth story across segments.

"Aerospace and defence segment's revenue grew 40.4% YoY to ₹123 crore, while EBITDA increased 25% YoY to ₹26 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 21.2%, with the management attributing the temporary moderation versus steady-state levels to higher R&D investments supporting future growth," said Nirmal Bang.

More than 75% of aerospace revenue is generated from complex aero-engine components spanning 12 product families, notable given India still supplies less than 1% of global aerospace component demand, highlighting significant headroom," Nirmal Bang added.

For the precision technology and auto components segment, revenue increased 11.5% YoY to ₹444 crore, while EBITDA surged 45.5% YoY to ₹61 crore. EBITDA margin expanded sharply to 13.8% from 10.6%, driven by operating leverage and a better product mix. Both engineering businesses posted their highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q1FY27, according to Nirmal Bang.

Moreover, the management reiterated its long-term guidance of nearly 25% aerospace revenue growth, steady-state aerospace EBITDA margins of 27-29%, and maintaining nearly 25% ROCE while executing the nearly ₹1,000 crore capacity expansion programme over the next five years, Nirmal Bang said.

Raymond shares: What do tech charts indicate? Technical experts believe the stock may be ready for a big move in the near term.

According to Vipin Kumar, AVP-Research at Globe Capital Market, Raymond has been oscillating within a wide congestion range for more than three years. At the current juncture, it is trading on the verge of a bullish breakout from the upper band of this range.

"A decisive close above ₹785 will confirm the breakout, propelling the stock into uncharted territory and triggering its next medium- to long-term rally. Sustained buying interest backed by strong trading volume could drive the price toward immediate targets near ₹950 over a 6-to-12-month timeframe," said Kumar.

According to Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Raymond is showing a strong recovery on the weekly chart after a prolonged correction. The stock has moved above its 45-week WMA, currently placed near ₹526, indicating improving medium-term momentum.

The weekly RSI at 72.37 reflects strong bullish momentum, while the MACD remains positive with the MACD line above its signal line, supporting the ongoing uptrend.

View full Image View full Image Raymond technical chart ( Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers )

Patel underscored that major support is seen near ₹620, the recent breakout and consolidation zone. He said a deeper correction could find support around ₹526, near the 45-week WMA. Major resistance is placed near ₹764, the recent swing high, followed by the ₹900–1,000 zone, where the weekly Ichimoku cloud may create supply pressure.

"As long as the stock sustains above ₹620, the broader recovery structure remains positive. A decisive breakout above ₹764 could open the way towards ₹900 and higher levels. A close below ₹526 would weaken the bullish setup," said Patel.

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