Defence Sector stock: Bharat Dynamics share price rises 70% from 52-week lows: Should you Buy or Sell?

Defence sector stock: Bharat Dynamics share price has risen 70% from 52 week lows. The stock that had hit 52 week lows of ₹897.15 on the BSE in November 2024, in line with the correction in the share markets, however has rebounded well there after. The stock is up 20% in a month outperforming Nifty 50 index that is up just 5% during the period? Should you buy or sell the stock

Advertisement

Rising Exports raise expectations As per the provisional numbers reported by Bharat Dynamics the expectations have increased for strong Q4 and FY25 Performance

Also Read | Adani Ports, Home First Finance among key companies to consider dividend today

Bharat Dynamics Limited in its release on the exchanges had said of achieving turnover of over Rs. 3300 Cr (Provisional & Unaudited) during the FY 2024-25, against the previous year’s turnover of Rs. 2369 Cr registering a record growth of around 40%.

This includes FY 2024–2025's largest export sales of over Rs. 1200 Crore (Provisional & Unaudited), which is a record growth of over 640% over the previous year's export turnover of Rs. 161 Crore

Strong order book improves outlook In the fiscal year 2024-25, Bharat Dynamics secured orders worth Rs. 6668 Crore and order book position (Provisional & Unaudited) of the company as on 01 Apr 2025 is around Rs. 22700 Crore, as per company's provisional release. Th same has improved revenue visibility and earnings outlook

Advertisement

Bharat dynamics- technical outlook Despite strong gains reported by Bharat Dynamics, ICICI Securities expects more upside for the Bhaat Dynamics share price. For the Defence Sector stock ICICI Securities had given a target price of ₹1648 for the Bharat Dynamics share price which is now trading at ₹1529 levels. As per the recommendation given by ICICI Securities for the Defence Sector stock o 30 April, they expect Bharat Dynamics share price to achieve their target price in 14 days.