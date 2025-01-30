Stock Market today: Defence Stock Apollo Micro Systems Ltd share price gained more than 10% on signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd for powering its Next-Gen Defence Innovation

Multibagger Returns Apollo Micro Systems share price that opened at ₹128.05 on the BSE on Thursday, 3.5% higher than the previous days close. The Apollo Micro Systems share price thereafter gained to intraday highs of ₹137.90 , which translated into gains of more than 10%.

Apollo Micro Systems share price that used to trade at close to ₹31 levels in January 2023 has grown multifold in last two year, giving Multibagger returns to investors.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price that opened at ₹1559.85., more than 1% higher than the previous closing price of ₹1539.9 also gained further more than intraday highs of ₹1595 on the BSE on Thursday. The same also translated into 3-4% gains for Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price that was trading at close to ₹486 levels in January 2023 has also given Multibagger returns to the investors

Memorandum of Understanding details Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd in its release on the exchanges announced that has entered into non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Apollo Micro System to power Next-Gen Defence Innovation. This MoU aims to establish a strategic collaboration for the joint development and supply of Advanced Weapons and Electronic Systems.

The collaboration between Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers and Apollo Micro System, as per the release, shall focus on the joint research and development (R&D), co-production, and supply of various categories of Underwater Weapons & Vehicles, Underwater mines, Underwater Communication Systems and Air Defence Systems to address the current and further requirements of the Indian Defence forces, Paramilitary Forces, Police Organisations, Central & State Government agencies, the Civil Sector and export markets.