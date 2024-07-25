Defence stock Apollo Micro Systems hits upper circuit after allotment of preferential shares worth ₹264 crore

Apollo Micro Systems news

The defence company informed the Indian stock market exchagnes about the preferential share allotment saying, "wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, 23rd July 2024 at the registered office of the Company have, inter alia considered and approved, to issue upto 2,45,00,700 (Two Crores Forty Five Lakhs and Seven Hundred only) warrants of the Company each convertible into, or exchangeable for, one Equity Share of Face Value Re.1/- (Rupee One only) each within the period of 18 (Eighteen Months) in accordance with the applicable law ("Warrants") at a price of ₹ 108/- (Rupees One Hundred and Eight Only) each (including the warrant subscription price and the warrant exercise price) aggregating upto ₹ 264,60,75,600/- (Indian Rupees Two Hundred Sixty Four Crores Sixty Lakhs Seventy Five Thousand and Six Hundred Only) to Promoter Group and to certain identified NonPromoter Persons or Entities ("the Proposed Allottees", enclosed as Annexure I) by way of preferential issue on a private placement basis, in accordance with the provisions of Section 42 and Section 62(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("Act") read with Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014, as amended ("Rules"), Chapter V of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, Listing Regulations and such other acts / rules / regulations as maybe applicable and subject to the approval of the regulatory/ Statutory Authorities and the members of the Company ("Warrants Issue"). Upon issue of Warrants in accordance herewith, an amount equivalent to 25% (Twenty-Five per cent) of the total issue size shall be called upfront from the proposed allottees."