Defence stock Apollo Micro Systems jumps 12% after THIS agreement with DRDO

Apollo Micro Systems shares rose 12% after DRDO authorized them for MIGM production and technology transfer for a missile warhead. The stock has increased over 67% in the past 22 sessions but may be entering an overheated zone, prompting caution among traders.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published29 Aug 2025, 02:09 PM IST
Defence stock Apollo Micro Systems surged 12% during Friday's trading session after receiving authorization from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to act as the production agency for the Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM) – Vighana.

Additionally, the company announced that it has entered into an agreement with DRDO for the technology transfer (ToT) of the Omni-Directional multi-EFP warhead for the NASM-SR missile.

Apollo Micro Systems share price today opened at an intraday low of 243.25 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high on 271.60 per share. Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said that Apollo Micro Systems shares, in the last 22 sessions, Apollo has surged over 67%, showing a strong upward trend. However, the past five sessions have been marked by heavy volumes, signaling a climatic kind of move on lower-degree charts.

“This indicates that the stock may be entering an overheated zone in the short term. Immediate support is placed at 240, and a breach below this level will confirm the end of the short-term upmove, triggering profit booking. The structure at this juncture suggests that upside potential is capped for now, and traders should remain cautious,” said Jain.

Apollo Micro Systems - Q1 Results

Apollo Micro Systems' consolidated net profit has more than doubled to 17.68 crore for the June quarter, driven by increased income. The firm reported a profit after tax (PAT) of 8.42 crore for the April-June period of the 2024-25 fiscal year, according to a regulatory statement from the company.

The total income of the company surged by 46.49 percent to 134.45 crore in the first quarter, up from 91.78 crore during the same timeframe last year.

On June 4, Apollo Micro Systems revealed the successful completion of its preferential allotment of equity shares and convertible warrants, which raised over 416 crore.

Based in Hyderabad, Apollo Micro Systems provides technology-driven solutions across various sectors, including infrastructure, transportation, aerospace, and defense, among others.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
