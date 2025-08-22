Subscribe

Defence stock Apollo Micro Systems skyrockets 15% to hit its 52-week high after DRDO, PSU order win

Apollo Micro Systems shares surged 15% to a 52-week high of 236.40 on August 22, opening at 206. In an exchange filing on August 21, Apollo Micro Systems said it had won orders worth 25.12 crore from DRDO & Defence PSU’s.

Nishant Kumar
Updated22 Aug 2025, 10:53 AM IST
Advertisement
Apollo Micro Systems share price surged to hit its 52-week high on August 22.
Apollo Micro Systems share price surged to hit its 52-week high on August 22.(Pixabay)

Defence stock Apollo Micro Systems surged as much as 15 per cent in intraday trade on the NSE on Friday, August 22, to hit its 52-week high of 236.40. Apollo Micro Systems share price opened at 206 against its previous close of 205.23 and skyrocketed 15 per cent to a 52-week high of 236.40, defying weak market sentiment. Around 10:30 AM, the defence stock traded 13 per cent higher at 231.85. Equity benchmark Nifty was 0.60 per cent down at 24,931 at that time.

Advertisement

Why is Apollo Micro Systems' share price rising?

Defence stocks are witnessing strong traction, driven largely by favourable sentiment for the sector, fuelled by increased government spending and strategic deals amid an indigenisation push.

The prospect of a surge in government orders and growing opportunities in global exports has brought the sector under investors' radar.

In an exchange filing during market hours on August 21, Apollo Micro Systems said it had won orders worth 25.12 crore from DRDO and defence PSUs.

"We are pleased to inform you that the company has been declared the lowest bidder for orders worth 25.12 crore from DRDO and defence PSUs," said the company.

Also Read | Stocks to buy for short term: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking suggests 3 shares

Apollo Micro Systems share price trend

Apollo Micro Systems share price has been in the green for six consecutive sessions, cumulatively gaining 27 per cent in this period. The stock has jumped 35 per cent in August so far after a 10 per cent fall in the previous month.

Advertisement

Year-to-date, the stock has clocked a solid gain of 91 per cent.

Apollo Micro Systems shares hit their 52-week low of 87.99 on October 23 last year. In the last 10 months, the stock has surged nearly 170 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
Defence StocksApollo Micro SystemsStock MarketIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsDefence stock Apollo Micro Systems skyrockets 15% to hit its 52-week high after DRDO, PSU order win
Read Next Story