Defence stock Apollo Microsystem to be in focus on Thursday; here's why

Defence company Apollo Microsystem share price will remain in focus on Thursday after the company reported highest ever revenue and profit after tax in its September quarter results on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the defence stock closed 0.49 per cent lower at ₹276.90 on the NSE.

Apollo Microsystem shares have given multibagger gains to its investors with whopping 121.64 per cent returns in just six months and 177.34 per cent in one year.

Apollo Microsystem Q2 results 2025 Apollo Microsystem, on Tuesday, announced its September quarter results for FY26. The defence company reported 91 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge in its net profit to ₹30.03 crore for the period ending on September 30, 2025, as compared to ₹15.7 crore last year.

Revenue from operations increased by 40.2 per cent YoY to ₹225.3 crore, while EBITDA surged 82.7 per cent to ₹59.59 crore, boosting margins to 26.45 per cemt from 20.29 per cent a year earlier.

“Our sustained investments in indigenous technologies, coupled with our alignment to national defence priorities such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, continue to strengthen our position as a trusted partner in India’s evolving defence ecosystem,” said Baddam Karunakar Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Micro Systems Limited.

The company further announced the acquisition of IDL Explosives. “This marks a new chapter for Apollo Micro Systems as we move closer to becoming a fully integrated Tier-1 defence OEM. The acquisition not only enhances our manufacturing capabilities but also broadens our solutions portfolio across critical areas of India’s defence supply chain. It is a proud moment and a feather in our cap that positions us for greater impact and scale,” Reddy added.

Apollo Microsystem growth forecast The defence company expects revenue to grow at a CAGR of 45 per cent to 50 per cent over the next two years — driven solely by the core business, excluding any contribution from the recent acquisition. This growth is underpinned by a healthy order book and multiple products entering the production phase.

“As we move forward, our focus remains steadfast: to innovate with purpose, deliver with precision, and deepen our strategic partnerships. At Apollo Micro Systems, we are not only setting new performance benchmarks — we are actively shaping the future of a self-reliant, secure, and technologically advanced defence infrastructure for our nation,” Reddy said,