Defence stock BEL gets a ₹1640 crore order from the Indian Army. Details here

Stock Market Today: Defence stock BEL announced having received a ₹1640 crore order from the Indian Army.

Defence stock BEL order book update Bharat Electronics Ltd., or BEL, has been buzzing with order flows and on 25 July 2025 announced having received a large order from the Indian Army. The BEL received the order as per its intimation to the National Stock Exchange, and the BSE, or the Bombay Stock Exchange, is for ₹1640 crore. The order received by BEL from the Indian army is for the supply of Air Defence Fire Control Radars (Atulya).

Defence stock BEL—strong order inflows Bharat Electronics received ₹563 crore in orders for July 2025, as disclosed on Thursday. According to a release on the exchanges, Navratna Defence PSU had received additional orders worth Rs563 crore since its last disclosure on June 30th, 2025.

According to BEL, the company's major orders include National Maritime Domain Awareness, Inertial Navigation System for Guns, Communication Equipment, Active Antenna Array Unit, Satcom Interception System, Seekers, Target Acquisition System, Jammers, Spares, and Services, among others.

Earlier on 30 June On June 30, 2025, it revealed fresh orders totaling ₹528 crore, and on June 20, it announced additional orders for ₹585 crore since the previous disclosure on June 5, 2025.

Major orders included fire control and missile sighting systems. Communication equipment, jammers, spares, services, radars, EVMs, shelters, control centers, spares, and so on.

BEL Share Price Movement BEL's share price has increased by more than 50% in the last six months, owing to robust order inflows. BEL's share price initially rose on Friday, despite a dismal beginning for the Indian stock market, but it quickly corrected as the sell-off in the Indian stock market gained traction. The Bharat Electronics share price oscillated between an intraday low of ₹393.50 and an intraday high of ₹400.70.