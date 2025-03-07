Stock Market Today; Defence Stock Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has risen 13% in March 2025 despite volatile markets.

The Bharat Electronics share price that had risen to 52 week highs of ₹340.35 in July last year, has corrected significantly from thereon. The Bharat electronics share price that had dipped to recent closing lows of ₹246.40 on the BSE on 28 February '2025 with regular correction seen in markets as a whole, however has rebounded sharply and is up almost 13% since then despite volatile markets

Bharat Electronics order flow Bharat Electronics share price gained almost 3% on Friday itself following large order flow news. Bharat Electronics on Thursday 6, March, 2025 announced having received orders worth Rs.577 Crore

Since its last disclosure on 20 February 2025, Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), has secured additional orders which comprise of airborne electronic warfare products, advanced composite communication system for submarine, doppler weather radar, train communication system, radar upgradation, spares, services etc. The orders received since 20 February are worth Rs.577 Crore as per the company

With these, the total accumulated orders received by BEL during the current financial year stand at Rs.13,724 Crore.

Bharat Electronics Dividend In addition to order flows, investor sentiments have also got a boost by dividend announcements. Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 5th March, 2025, had declared interim dividend of ₹1.50/- per equity share of ₹1/- each fully paid up (150%) for the financial year 2024-25. The interim dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration, as per the company. The Board has fixed Tuesday, the 11th March, 2025 as Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend on Equity Shares for the Financial Year 2024-25.

Also Read | X user asks Shankar Sharma have you got things wrong in market? What he said

Bharat Electronics- Analyst views Recent stock price correction along with the broader sector and market correction offers a good entry point to own a quality defence stock with market leadership position in the defence electronics segment, said Antiqu Stock Broking. The brokerage believes Bharat Electronics is all set to deliver strong double digit earnings growth (21% CAGR) over FY24-27E and hence they maintain their positive stance on the long term prospects of BEL as it has over the years developed multiple levers of growth by Establishing robust infrastructure, by Strong relations with government entities, and also by Diversifying into non-defence businesses to create new growth avenues. Antique thus maintains BUY rating on the stock with a target price of ₹376