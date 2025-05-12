Defence Stock BEML rises almost 4.5% on land acquisition in MP for Expansion project

Stock Market Today: Defence Stock BEML saw its share price gain almost 4.5% as it announced land acquisition in the state MP. The land acquisition is for Expansion project and it plans setting up a construction project

BEML operates in three main verticals, Defence & Aerospace, Rail & Metro, and Mining & Construction

Defence stock BEML- Investor confidence high post India-Pakistan Conflict In the Defence and Aerospace segment, Bridge Layer, Field Artillery Tractor, Medium & Heavy Recovery Vehicle, Pontoon Mainstream Bridge Systems, Crash Fire Tenders, Mobile Mast Vehicle, and other BEML Tatra vehicle variants are manufactured by BEML Defence for use in all types of terrain operations.

Looking at the requirement by Indian Defence forces for these products that are set to rise post India-Pakistan conflict, the investor confidence on Defence stock BEML earnings growth prospects is rising

Defence Stock BEML- Land acquisition details Defence Stock BEML announced that it is acquiring land in teh state of Madhya Pradesh. As per BEML announcement on the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) dated 11 May 2025, regarding Acquisition of Land in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh for Setting up of Construction Project. This construction project however pertains to Rail & Metro segment

As per the release on the exchanges BEML said that that the Government of Madhya Pradesh has approved the allotment of 60.063 hectares (approximately 148 acres) of land to the Company. The land is located in Umeria, Raisen district, and has been allotted for setting up a construction facility to manufacture rolling stock / coaches for railway and metro projects in the state

BEML Share price movement BEML share price opened at ₹3178.95 on the BSE on Monday. At the time of opening the BEML share price was almost 4 % (3.9%) higher than the previous days close of ₹3058.65. The Defence stock BEML recorded further gains and saw its share price rise to intraday highs of ₹3195, which translated into gains of close to 4.5% for the BEML share price.

