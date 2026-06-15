Defence stock Bharat Forge jumps 3%, inches close to record high. Do you own?

Defence stock Bharat Forge jumped 3.60% on the NSE, inching closer to a record high, in Monday's trading session amid a bullish trend on Dalal Street on the US-Iran peace deal.

The defence stock opened at ₹1,971 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹1,945 on Friday last week. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹2,021 per share on 15 June.

Indian benchmark indices opened sharply higher, with the BSE Sensex jumping 1,197.32 points, or 1.59%, to 76,725.27 at the opening bell. The Nifty 50 also posted strong gains at the start of trade, advancing 361.95 points, or 1.53%, to 23,984.85.

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Bharat Forge's recent business updates In an exchange filing on 4 June, Bharat Forge informed that the company has fixed Friday, 3 July, as the record date to determine the entitlement of members to the final dividend for the financial year ended on March 31, 2026.

According to the filing, the company will pay out the dividend to the eligible shareholders on Friday, August 14.

“If the final dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors is approved at the ensuing AGM of the Company to be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, payment of such dividend, subject to deduction of tax at source, will be made on or after Friday, August 14, 2026,” the company said in the filing.

On May 19, the company also informed that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to establish India's first private-sector Marine Gas Turbine (MGT).

Repair, Overhaul and indigenous Development complex at Visakhapatnam — over an ~80 acres within the Andhra Pradesh Defence Manufacturing Corridor.

The MoU was signed by Guru Biswal, CEO — Aerospace, Bharat Forge Limited, in the distinguished presence of Shri Rajnath Singh, Raksha Mantri, and Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh, at the landmark Aerospace and Defence Investment Conclave at Puttaparthy — the historic occasion that also witnessed the foundation stone laying for India's AMCA fifth-generation stealth fighter programme.

“These projects will cater to all three Services and strengthen our efforts to make India self-reliant in defence manufacturing. Andhra Pradesh is set to emerge as a major hub of aerospace and defence production," said Shri Rajnath Singh, Raksha Mantri, Government of India.

Bharat Forge share price trend Bharat Forge share price has remained positive despite weak market sentiments in the near term. The defence stock has given 6.44% gains in a week, outperforming broader index Sensex.

The multibagger defence stock has delivered 38% returns in year-to-date (YTD) basis and 54% returns in one year.

The stock has also impressed long-term investors by giving multibagger returns of 145% in three years and 172% in five years.