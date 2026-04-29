Defence stock GRSE jumps 15% after strong Q4 results 2026. Do you own?

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) share price skyrocketed 15% on Wednesday, 29 April, after posting strong financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026.

The defence stock opened at ₹3,100 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹2,875.30 on Tuesday. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹3,339 per share on 29 April.

GRSE Q4 results 2026 highlights On Tuesday, Kolkata-based defence PSU company reported a 24% year-on-year *YoY) increase in net profit for Q4FY26 at ₹303.19 crore, compared with ₹244.2 crore in the same period last year

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The company’s revenue rose 29% to ₹2,119 crore from ₹1,642 crore a year ago. EBITDA surged 61% to ₹355 crore in the March quarter, up from ₹221 crore in the corresponding period last year, while the EBITDA margin improved to 16.8% from 13.4%.

The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹6.70 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM). The company said the dividend will be paid within 30 days of its declaration at the 110th AGM.

“FY26 marks a landmark year for GRSE wherein our robust physical performance has been translated into strong financial results. During the year, we delivered eight warships, which means a ship every one & a half months, a credible achievement by any standards. We intend to maintain the tempo in the years ahead through capability enhancement, new technology adoption and calibrated business diversification,” said PR Hari (retd), Chairman and Managing Director, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers.

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