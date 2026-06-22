Defence stock Garden Reach Shipbuilders jumps 5% after being conferred with Navratna status

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price surged nearly 5% on Monday, 22 June, after the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) granted the defence PSU Navratna status, recognising its strong financial performance and operational achievements over the years.
In a stock exchange filing, the company said the elevation reflects its sustained growth trajectory and consistent execution. Garden Reach Shipbuilders' revenue from operations has increased nearly fourfold over the last five years, rising from ₹1,754 crore in FY22 to ₹7,002 crore in FY26. During the same period, profit after tax (PAT) rose from ₹190 crore to ₹748 crore, representing nearly 294% growth.
The Kolkata-based shipbuilder also highlighted its contribution to the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives. During FY26, GRSE delivered eight warships, including the advanced guided-missile frigate Dunagiri, Survey Vessel (Large) Sanshodhak, and Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft Agray. Notably, three vessels were delivered on a single day—30 March 2026.
The company said Navratna status will provide greater financial autonomy, enabling it to undertake larger investments, accelerate capacity expansion and pursue new business opportunities more efficiently.
The upgrade comes at a crucial phase for Garden Reach Shipbuilders, which is currently executing both brownfield and greenfield expansion projects to enhance its shipbuilding capacity and strengthen its position in India's growing defence manufacturing ecosystem.
(more to come)
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