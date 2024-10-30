Defence stock Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders in focus: Record date for dividend payout today

Dividend Stock: Defence stock Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price remains in focus as today is the record date for dividend payout. Mazagon Dock had declared interim dividend of Rs. 23.19 per equity share of Rs. 10 each fully paid-up for the financial year 2024-25.

Ujjval Jauhari
Published30 Oct 2024, 09:06 AM IST
Dividend Stock: Defence Stock Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders remains in focus as today 30 October is the record date for dividend payout

The Board of Directors of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders at their meeting held on 22 October 2024 had declared an interim dividend of Rs. 23.19 per equity share of Rs. 10 each fully paid-up for the financial year 2024-25.

The Company had fixed Wednesday, 30 October 2024 as "Record Date" for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year 2024-25 and the payment of Interim Dividend will be completed on or before 20 November 2024, as per the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders release.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price had closed at 4012.25 on Tuesday 29 October.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders also had approved the sub-division or split of existing shares . Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders one Equity Share of face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten Only) fully paid up will be split of subdivided into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5/-(Rupees Five Only) each fully paid up, subject to shareholders' approval.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders in its release had said that the record date for the purpose of above sub-division or split of Equity Shares shall be decided after obtaining approval for sub-division/ split from the shareholders through postal ballot electronic voting process and will be intimated in due course

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price while had corrected more than 4% in last one month with pressure on the equity markets , however is still up more than 70% in last six months . Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has given Multibagger returns to investors having gained around 104% during last one year.

Meanwhile a a meeting of the Board of Directors of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited is scheduled on Tuesday, Sth November 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

 

 

 

30 Oct 2024
    Popular in Markets

