Defence stock Paras Defence to trade ex-split today. Details here

Defence stock Paras Defence will remain in focus as the company will trade ex-split today, July 4. The split will be in a 1:2 ratio, meaning each share with a face value of ₹10 will be divided into two shares of ₹5 each.

In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, Paras Defence said, “The sub-division/ split of existing 1 (one) equity share of face value of Rs. 10 (Rupees Ten) each, fully paid- up into 2 (Two) equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five Only) each, fully paid- up, subject to shareholders’ approval.”

The company had set July 4 as the record date to determine shareholders eligibility to receive the additional shares after the stock split, as per the specified split ratio.

The split will make equity shares more affordable and attractive to invest in, encouraging greater participation of retail investors. It will also enhance the liquidity of the company’s shares in the market,” said the defence major.

Thursday is the final day for investors to purchase shares in order to be eligible for the company’s first-ever stock split. To qualify, shareholders must hold the stock by the company’s announced record date.

Due to the T+1 settlement system, investors must buy the shares at least one trading day before the record date, as buying on the record date itself won’t reflect ownership in time.

This means investors who hold the shares by July 3 will be entitled to the stock split benefits. To qualify, shareholders must ensure they own the shares before the ex-split date.

Paras Defence Q4 results 2025 Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd delivered a strong performance in the fourth quarter of FY25, with its net profit almost doubling compared to the same period last year.

The company posted a 97% jump in net profit to ₹19.7 crore, up from ₹10 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Its revenue also rose by 35.8% year-on-year, reaching ₹108.2 crore.

Paras Defence reported an EBITDA of ₹28.3 crore, a significant increase from ₹3.4 crore in the previous year. The company's EBITDA margin also improved sharply, rising by nearly 10 percentage points to 26.2% from 15.6% a year ago.