Stock market today: Amid sideways trend at Indian markets, some quality stocks with strong fundamentals have delivered stellar return to its shareholders. Apollo Micro Systems shares are one of them. The defence stock has risen from ₹112.10 (close price on NSE on 20th December 2021) to ₹189.35 (intraday high on 3rd January 2022), logging around 69 per cent rise in last 10 trade sessions. According to stock market experts, rally in Apollo Micro Systems share price is expected to continue as the stock has given 3-year breakout and it may go up to ₹230 per share levels in near term.

Advising stock market investors to add this stock in one's portfolio; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "The defence stock has given 3-year breakout and it has strong support at ₹160 per share levels. One can add the stock in one's portfolio as it may go up to ₹200 and ₹230 in immediate short-term. However, one must maintain strict stop loss below ₹160 while taking position in this counter."

The defence stock today opened with an upside gap of ₹3.45 per share and went on to hit its 52-week high of ₹189.35 apiece levels, logging near 69 per cent rise in last 10 trade sessions. Market experts are of the opinion that spurt in trade volume after recent orders receive by the defence company is one of the major reasons for its stock price scaling to 52-week high.

In its recent communication with Indian exchanges, Apollo Micro Systems has announced that it has received orders worth ₹5.72 crore from the DRDO. The defence company went on to add that it installed CCTV based Security Surveillance and Animal Monitoring Systems (AMS) at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad.

The defence stock has been giving stellar return to its shareholders as the stock has shot up from ₹114.35 to ₹189.35 per share levels, logging near 60 per cent rise in last 6 months.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

