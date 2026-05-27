Defence stock Zen Tech jumps over 7%, defying cautious market sentiment after this business update; details here

Defence stock Zen Technologies jumped more than 7% in intraday trade on Wednesday, 27 May, defying cautious market sentiment, after the company announced the launch of its integrated smart border suite (ISBS).

Zen Tech share price opened at ₹1,606.20 against its previous close of ₹1,602.95 and jumped 7.3% to an intraday high of ₹1,720.10.

In an exchange filing during market hours on 27 May, Zen Technologies announced the launch of its integrated smart border suite, a next-generation border security ecosystem designed to support India’s emerging “Smart Border” vision.

According to the company, the suite has been conceptualised to address the rapidly evolving threat landscape facing India’s borders, including illegal infiltration, narco-terrorism, drone-based smuggling, and hybrid warfare tactics increasingly observed along India’s western and eastern frontiers.

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"The announcement comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that India would roll out a nationwide 'Smart Border' project aimed at securing nearly 6,000 km of border with Pakistan and Bangladesh using advanced technologies, including drones, radars and smart surveillance systems," said the company.

“Zen’s Integrated Smart Border Suite has been developed as an indigenous AI-enabled ecosystem that seamlessly integrates anti-drone systems, autonomous surveillance, precision-response platforms and real-time situational awareness into a unified operational grid," said Ashok Atluri, Chairman and Managing Director, Zen Technologies.

"As India accelerates the modernisation of its border infrastructure under the vision of an ‘Impenetrable Smart Border’, indigenous defence technologies built on Indian intellectual property will play a decisive role in strengthening national security, operational readiness and strategic self-reliance,” said Atluri.

Zen Tech share price trend Zen Tech shares are up 1% for May after a 31% surge in April. Year-to-date, the stock is up 24%.

Zen Tech hit a 52-week low of ₹1,224 on 14 January this year after hitting a 52-week high of ₹2,268.15 on 5 June last year.

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