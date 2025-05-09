Bharat Dynamics to BEL — defence stocks surge as India-Pakistan tensions escalate; what should investors do?

Most defence stocks, including Bharat Dynamics (BDL), Bharat Electronics (BEL), Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Zen Technologies and DCX Systems, jumped 4 to 8 per cent in morning trade on the NSE on Friday, May 9, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.
Thematic index Nifty India Defence jumped over 3 per cent, with most stocks up with significant gains.
The index was 3 per cent up at 7,086 around 10:15 AM, with shares of Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Data Patterns (India), Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Astra Microwave Products, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Cochin Shipyard, BEML and Data Patterns (India), up between 1 to 2 per cent.
Equity benchmark Nifty 50 was 0.86 per cent down at 24,066 at that time.
Defence stocks jumped while benchmark indices fell by about a per cent due to a fresh escalation in India-Pakistan tensions.
The Indian Army shot down over 50 Pakistani drones during a large-scale counter-drone operation along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Borders (IB) on Wednesday night, according to sources confirming to ANI.
The Indian government on Thursday said that the Indian Armed Forces neutralised the air defence system at Lahore.
"The Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with the same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised," said a Ministry of Defence statement.
After the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which left 26 persons dead, India conducted Operation Sindoor on May 7 and targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)
Read all market-related news here
Read more stories by Nishant Kumar
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.