Bharat Dynamics to BEL — defence stocks surge as India-Pakistan tensions escalate; what should investors do?

Most defence stocks, including Bharat Dynamics (BDL), Bharat Electronics (BEL), Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Zen Technologies and DCX Systems, jumped 4 to 8 per cent in morning trade on the NSE on Friday, May 9, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Thematic index Nifty India Defence jumped over 3 per cent, with most stocks up with significant gains.

Equity benchmark Nifty 50 was 0.86 per cent down at 24,066 at that time.

Why are defence stocks rising today? Defence stocks jumped while benchmark indices fell by about a per cent due to a fresh escalation in India-Pakistan tensions.

The Indian Army shot down over 50 Pakistani drones during a large-scale counter-drone operation along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Borders (IB) on Wednesday night, according to sources confirming to ANI.

The Indian government on Thursday said that the Indian Armed Forces neutralised the air defence system at Lahore.

"The Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with the same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised," said a Ministry of Defence statement.

After the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which left 26 persons dead, India conducted Operation Sindoor on May 7 and targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

