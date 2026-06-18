Defence stocks extend rally; BEL, HAL, Bharat Dynamics, Zen Technologies among top stocks to buy

Defence stocks extended their rally in the Indian stock market on Thursday, supported by strong buying momentum following robust defence production data. The gains lifted the Nifty India Defence index by nearly 1%, after a sharp 4% surge in the previous session. The index has now advanced for five consecutive trading sessions.

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Among the top gainers on the Nifty India Defence index, Aequs and Zen Technologies climbed more than 5% each. Other significant gainers included Dynamatic Technologies, Solar Industries India, Astra Microwave Products, MTAR Technologies, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, and Bharat Electronics (BEL) shares, which rose between 1% and 3%.

The rally was triggered by data released by the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday, which showed that India’s defence production reached an all-time high of ₹1.78 lakh crore in FY26, marking a 15.6% increase from ₹1.54 lakh crore in FY25.

India’s defence exports also recorded robust growth, surging 63% YoY to ₹38,400 crore in FY26. The share of public sector defence companies in total defense exports improved significantly to 55%, while historically, it was largely dominated by the private sector for the supply of sub-components.

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The strong production and export performance, backed by the government’s policy support and rising global demand for defence equipment, has strengthened investor sentiment towards the sector and supported a strong rally in Indian defence stocks. The Nifty India Defence index has gained 8.85% in five sessions, while the index has jumped 23% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Meanwhile, the performance of defence companies in FY26 remained strong, with healthy order inflows across the sector. Defence companies reported decent execution, with stronger-than-expected EBITDA margins and net profit outperforming expectations.

Management commentaries also indicate a strong pipeline ahead for the defense sector players.

Also Read | Osho Krishan of Angel One suggests these two stocks to buy

With a resolution of the US-Iran war in West Asia in sight, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services believes the focus would now shift toward the replenishment of ammunition, missiles, and critical inventories, alongside the acquisition and upgrade of various platforms. This is likely to open up export markets for defense players, apart from the domestic defense ordering.

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“Focus would also be more on drones, anti-drones, electronic warfare, air defense control systems and active protection systems on both domestic and international markets. We expect these orders, along with large platform orders, to start materializing during FY27,” said the brokerage firm.

Defence stocks to buy Motilal Oswal Financial Services maintains its positive stance on the defense sector. Among defence stocks, Bharat Electronics (BEL) remains its preferred pick. Here’s the list of defence stock picks:

Bharat Electronics | Buy | Target Price: ₹510

Hindustan Aeronautics | Buy | Target Price: ₹5,500

Bharat Dynamics | Neutral | Target Price: ₹1,150

Astra Microwave Products | Buy | Target Price: ₹1,580

Zen Technologies | Neutral | Target Price: ₹1,400

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.