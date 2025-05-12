Defence stocks: Paras Defence, Bharat Dynamics, HAL to Zen Technologies - trade mix after India-Pakistan ceasefire

While Zen Technologies share price jumped 5%, Paras Defence shares slumped 5%, after India-Pakistan ceasefire announcement.

Ankit Gohel
Published12 May 2025, 10:24 AM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Defence stocks, including Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Bharat Dynamics (BDL), Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Electronics (BEL), among others traded mixed amid easing geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan.

(More to come)

