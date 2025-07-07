Defence stocks plunge on profit booking; Paras Defence, GRSE, BEL, Bharat Dynamics, among top losers

Defence stocks witnessed a sharp decline on Monday amid broad-based market weakness and heavy profit booking. The Nifty India Defence index dropped 1.45%, reflecting widespread selling pressure across key constituents.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies share price emerged as the top laggard, falling 7.8%. Other major losers included Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Astra Microwave Products, Bharat Electronics, Zen Technologies, and Bharat Dynamics, each shedding between 1% and 2%.

On the flip side, DCX Systems, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing, BEML, Cyient DLM and Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) were the only gainers in the Nifty India Defence index.