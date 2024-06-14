Defence stocks PTC Industries, BEL, Mazagon Dock and 9 others gain up to 20% on policy continuity optimism
Defence stocks surged as government reaffirms focus on sector. Rajnath Singh aims for ₹50,000 crore defence exports in 5 years, boosting investor sentiment. Paras Defence, BEML, and other stocks gain 3-20%. Shipbuilding companies also see uptick in trade.
Defence stocks surged sharply in today's trade, with some gaining up to 20% intraday, as the government's strong focus on the sector remains unwavering. Union Minister Rajnath Singh reaffirmed the existing target for exporting defence products from India, significantly boosting investor sentiment.
