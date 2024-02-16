Defence stocks rise as DAC sanctions ₹80,000 crore project; HAL up 2%; MTAR Tech, Bharat Forge see sharp gains
The proposals cleared by the DAC include new generation anti-tank mines, air defence tactical control radar, heavy weight torpedoes, among others.
Defence stock including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Forge, MTAR Technologies, and others saw sharp intradya gains on Friday, February 16, after the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved contracts worth approximately ₹84,560 crore, for enhancing India's defence requirements and infrastructure. The DAC, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the proposals during its latest meeting. The council is responsible for the procurement and acquisition of weapons and equipment for the Indian military.
