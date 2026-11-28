Defence stocks to buy: Defence stocks could be gearing up for another phase of order-led growth, with several large military procurement programmes moving closer to the award stage. Motilal Oswal Financial Services remains positive on the sector, naming Bharat Electronics (BEL), Solar Industries and Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) as its preferred picks.

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In its latest defence sector report, the brokerage said companies delivered a strong performance in the September quarter, supported by healthy execution and improving margins. However, order inflows remained mixed, while delays in large platform awards weighed on some stocks.

“Defence sector companies reported a fairly strong quarter with healthy execution and stable-to-improving margins. Companies witnessed mixed trends on order inflows with visibility on some large platform orders over the next few quarters,” Motilal Oswal said.

The brokerage expects the order pipeline to strengthen over the coming quarters, supported by the government's push to increase defence capital expenditure and promote domestic manufacturing.

Defence stocks today Despite weakness in the Indian stock market, defence stocks have seen strong buying since early-morning deals on Friday. Shares of Solar Industries surged around 7% while Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) shot up around 4%, whereas shares of BEL and Bharat Forge shot up over 2%.

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Defence stocks to buy: Why Motilal Oswal prefers BEL, Solar Industries and HAL Motilal Oswal has a Buy rating on BEL, Solar Industries and HAL, along with Astra Microwave and Unimech Aerospace. It has a Neutral rating on Bharat Dynamics, Zen Technologies and Data Patterns.

The brokerage continues to favour companies with steady order inflows and clear execution visibility. BEL remains its top pick, followed by Solar Industries and HAL.

“Given current sector valuations, we prefer companies with consistent order inflows and execution visibility. Bharat Electronics remains our preferred pick in defence, followed by Solar Industries and Hindustan Aeronautics,” the brokerage said.

BEL has several opportunities across air defence, naval platforms and electronic warfare systems. These include the QRSAM programme, Next Generation Corvette, Shatrughat and Samaghat electronic warfare systems, and electronics related to the P-75(I) submarine programme.

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Solar Industries expects an order worth around ₹3,000 crore for guided Pinaka by the end of FY27. Zen Technologies could benefit from future FTP-based tenders, while Apollo Micro Systems is tracking opportunities in MIGM orders.

Astra Microwave has also won an Uttam radar order from HAL worth approximately ₹2,200 crore. Bharat Dynamics secured an order worth around ₹800 crore for SAT-SAAW.

Defence sector outlook: Large orders remain the key trigger The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for projects worth around ₹3.7 lakh crore in FY27 so far. The Ministry of Defence has also requested a further 20% increase in defence capital expenditure for the next financial year.

Motilal Oswal believes these developments provide visibility into the sector's addressable market. It expects deliveries scheduled for the second half of FY27 to support growth this year, while higher execution levels could drive performance in FY28 and FY29.

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“Execution across our coverage universe exceeded our estimates, and stronger-than-expected EBITDA margins across the majority of companies further supported PAT outperformance. However, order inflow trends during the quarter remained mixed,” Motilal Oswal said.

The brokerage added that healthy order books should support execution growth over the next two years. It expects fresh order inflows over the coming year to help companies sustain revenue growth beyond FY28.

“We maintain our positive thesis on the defence sector. Strong order books of the companies will support execution growth over the next two years,” the brokerage said.

Several large programmes could drive the next phase of ordering. BEL expects an order worth around ₹30,000 crore for QRSAM by the end of FY27 and has already started development and qualification work for the first-of-production model.

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The conversion of DAC approvals into actual orders remains a key monitorable, along with companies' investments in expanding manufacturing capacity and capabilities.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.