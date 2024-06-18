Defence stocks surge up to 20% with Paras Defence, HAL, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Mazagon Dock at record highs
Defence stocks surged, with Paras Defence and GRSE leading the rally. Paras Defence, GRSE, HAL hit record highs. Investor interest in the sector is high, driven by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's plans to boost defence exports and domestic manufacturing under 'Make in India'.
Defence stocks surged by up to 20 percent in intra-day deals on Tuesday, building on double-digit gains from the previous week. Paras Defence and GRSE led the rally, reflecting heightened investor optimism.
