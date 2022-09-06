Defence stocks: The multibagger sector of the future

“To promote indigenization, the Defence Ministry has brought out three positive indigenization lists. With the first and second list, we have been able to award defence contracts worth $7.1 billion ... to Indian companies. We hope that over the next five to seven years, the indigenous acquisition will provide $64.28 billion worth of orders for the industry."India's capital expenditure for defence procurement is expected to be around US$ 200-250 bn over the next 10 years.This offers a great opportunity to the Indian defence industry to rise to the occasion and manufacture the items in the negative list by using their own capabilities to meet the requirements of the armed forces in the coming years.