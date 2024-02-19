Defence stocks to benefit from ₹84,560-cr contract from defence ministry, says Nuvama; picks BEL, HAL, Data Patterns
According to Brokerage Nuvama, India has been observing and adapting the strategies employed in recent wars in Russia, Israel, and Armenia. Private players across the defence value chain would benefit by becoming tier 2/3 component suppliers.
In order to improve India's defence needs and infrastructure, the defence Acquisition Council (DAC) authorised contracts on Friday, February 16, totalling over ₹84,560 crore.
