Defence stocks to buy: HAL, BEL shares gain over 2% as Nomura initiates coverage, sees up to 30% upside
Defence stocks to buy: Nomura initiated coverage on HAL shares and BEL shares with a ‘Buy’ rating, as it highlights a significant opportunity for India's defence sector, estimating a pipeline of $138 billion over FY24-FY32F.
Defence stocks Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and Bharat Electronics (BEL) shares gained over 2% in early trade on Thursday after foreign brokerage Nomura initiated coverage on these stocks. HAL share price rose up to 2.45%, while BEL share price gained as much as 2.78%.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started