Defence stocks trading at valuations comparable to consumer sector firms. Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stocks?
Stock market today: The share prices of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Cochin Shipbuilders, Mazagaon Docks, Bharat Dynamics and others after having risen sharply during last year are commanding valuations comparable to consumer companies. Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stocks?
Stock Market Today: Defence Sector associated companies as Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Cochin Shipbuilders, Mazagaon Docks, Bharat Dynamics, ZEN Technlogies ltd, Astra Microwave products, Mishra Dhatu Nigam and others have seen sharp rise in share prices, of up to 250% during past one year. On an average12 defence companies have given returns of 105 % during last one year as per Bloomberg.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started