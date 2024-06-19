Defence stocks tumble amid profit booking; Bharat Dynamics down 6%, HAL falls 5%
Defence stocks had resumed their upward trend on June 5, following the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing sufficient support from key allies to form a coalition government, ensuring Modi’s return to power for a third consecutive term.
After a relentless rally in the last few trading sessions, defence stocks took a brief pause in today's session as investors engaged in profit booking. Shares of Bharat Dynamics tumbled nearly 5.6% to ₹1,536 apiece, while those of Hindustan Aeronautics and Bharat Electronics fell by 4.8% and 3%, respectively.
