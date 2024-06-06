Defence stock Apollo Micro Systems jumps 5% after taking strong beating. Opportunity to buy?
Apollo Micro Systems' share price today opened at ₹103.15 apiece and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹107.10.
Stock market today: Shares of defence and aerospace companies witnessed heavy selling pressure following the Lok Sabha election result, which was perceived as disappointing by the market due to its potential impact on the defence sector. In this sell-off, many stocks with strong fundamentals also tumbled. However, in the current rebound, some of them are bouncing back strongly. Apollo Micro Systems Limited's (AMSL) shares are one of them. Apollo Micro Systems' share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹107.10, recording a 5 per cent intraday rise against Wednesday's closing price of ₹102 apiece on NSE.
