Stock market today: Shares of defence and aerospace companies witnessed heavy selling pressure following the Lok Sabha election result, which was perceived as disappointing by the market due to its potential impact on the defence sector. In this sell-off, many stocks with strong fundamentals also tumbled. However, in the current rebound, some of them are bouncing back strongly. Apollo Micro Systems Limited's (AMSL) shares are one of them. Apollo Micro Systems' share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹107.10, recording a 5 per cent intraday rise against Wednesday's closing price of ₹102 apiece on NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a Bonanza Portfolio report, the defence and aerospace company has reported strong Q4 results in 2024 and is poised for significant upside movement once the market mood stabilises. The brokerage has assigned a 'buy' tag to the defence stock after the strong Q4FY24 results, with a target price of ₹129 in the long term, painting a promising picture for potential investors.

Triggers for Apollo Micro Systems' shares Highlighting the strong fundamentals of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, the Bonanza Portfolio report said, "AMSL has reported 26.8 per cent YoY growth in revenue to ₹1,354 mn in Q4FY24 as against ₹1,069 mn in Q4FY23 led by robust order execution. EBITDA of AMSL grew by 25.6 per cent YoY to ₹287 mn in Q4FY24, attributed to the increased scale of operations and cost-efficient execution. However, the EBITDA margin remained flat, declining 19 bps YoY at 21.2 per cent in Q4FY24. On the margin front, the management has guided for a 22-24 per cent EBITDA margin for FY25. The company's PAT grew by 79.3 per cent YoY in Q4FY24 to ₹129 mn, compared with ₹72 mn in Q4FY23."

"With strong order execution visibility, capacity expansion, growth opportunities in Defence and key interest of the Indian government to enhance Defence production and capability of the domestic market, management has guided for 25 per cent YoY revenue growth in FY25 with EBITDA margin to be in the range of 22-24 per cent for FY25 led by increasing in scale of operations. Management also expects healthy growth in the order book from recent orders released to various Defence PSUs and Private Defence Companies. AMSL, through its subsidiary Apollo Defence Industries Pvt. Ltd., is in discussion with a few companies for acquiring partial or full stake to increase its capabilities," Bonanza Portfolio said.

Apollo Micro Systems share price target Bonanza Portfolio made the following suggestion to potential investors of Apollo Micro Systems: “With over 38 years of experience in the design, development and assembly of custom-built electronic and electro-mechanical solutions, (the company) emerged as a system-level solution provider with a vision to move into platform-level development and supply, plans to add two additional facilities of 40,000 sqft and 3,50,000 sqft and participation in all indigenous initiatives by MoD and the sole provider for more than 60-70 per cent of them, are assigning BUY rating to Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) and value at 84.0x FY26E EPS of Rs.1.53 to arrive at target price of Rs129.00, an upside of ~20.0+ per cent." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

