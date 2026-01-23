Definedge Securities launches algo trading platform for retail traders

Definedge Securities Broking, a Pune-based stock brokerage firm, on Thursday announced the launch of an algo trading platform for retail traders.

Positioned as India's first fully customizable retail trading automation platform with zero platform fees, ALGOSTRA has been launched just three months after SEBI's October 2025 framework officially opened algorithmic trading to India's retail investor base, a company statement said.

While institutional investors and proprietary traders have dominated algorithmic trading, generating 97 per cent of FPI profits and 96 per cent of proprietary trader profits in F&O during FY24, according to SEBI's own study, retail investors have remained largely locked out of this systematic edge, it said.