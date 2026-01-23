Mint Market
Definedge Securities launches algo trading platform for retail traders

Positioned as India's first fully customizable retail trading automation platform with zero platform fees, ALGOSTRA has been launched just three months after SEBI's October 2025 framework officially opened algorithmic trading to India's retail investor base.

PTI
Published23 Jan 2026, 11:01 AM IST
Image showing stock market movements. For representational purposes.
Image showing stock market movements. For representational purposes.(An AI-generated image)
Definedge Securities Broking, a Pune-based stock brokerage firm, on Thursday announced the launch of an algo trading platform for retail traders.

Positioned as India's first fully customizable retail trading automation platform with zero platform fees, ALGOSTRA has been launched just three months after SEBI's October 2025 framework officially opened algorithmic trading to India's retail investor base, a company statement said.

While institutional investors and proprietary traders have dominated algorithmic trading, generating 97 per cent of FPI profits and 96 per cent of proprietary trader profits in F&O during FY24, according to SEBI's own study, retail investors have remained largely locked out of this systematic edge, it said.

ALGOSTRA empowers traders to convert their Trading Strategies into fully automated systems with complete transparency, Prashant Shah, CEO & Co-founder, Definedge Securities.

 
 

Algorithmic TradingRetail Investors
