Defying Gravity! This small-cap stock has rallied 50% year-to-date; here’s why

At a time when global markets are grappling with escalating geopolitical tensions, a player engaged in the business of process piping solutions quietly surged on Dalal Street. This is Dee Development Engineers.

The small-cap stock has climbed nearly 50% year-to-date (YTD) till March 11, 2026, and about 65% since the end of January. On the other hand, the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index is down 10% YTD.

What's behind the rise in Dee Development shares? Market watchers believe that a robust order book supported Dee Development Engineers in the recent past. The order book of the company increased by 45% month-on-month to ₹1,913 crore in February from nearly ₹1,320 crore a month ago. A couple of other factors, such as robust profit growth, better capacity utilisation and strong revenue guidance, further boosted sentiments.

For the nine-month period ending December 2025, Dee Development Engineers posted a 308% year-on-year (YoY) growth in profit after tax to ₹49.50 crore. On the other hand, revenue from operations increased by 44.30% YoY to ₹780.40 crore during the same period.

In its recent earnings call, the management also indicated that major growth capex investments are largely complete, meaning the company is entering a phase where returns from investments should start accelerating.

“This phase of investment is now nearing completion, and we are beginning to see its benefits reflected in operating performance, capacity utilisation and margin profile. Core business process piping manufacturing solutions, heavy fabrication and others continue to be our main value accretive and margin driving businesses and this is clearly reflected in the improvement in our operating performance over the last nine months,” Dee Development Engineers said while adding its sees 3x revenue by FY30.

The company’s Anjar manufacturing facility is also fully operational, contributing to revenue growth and providing incremental operating leverage.

“We shall be doing a lot of revenue from that particular plant (Anjar) and at the same time this being very near to the port we shall be having a lot of saving in terms of logistics cost. We expect a very huge operational leverage also which has started showing in our present results,” the company said. It further added that in the power business they get much higher revenue because of the nature of the work and that is the basis of reaching 3x level by 2030.

Looking ahead, Dee Development Engineers continue to see good demand visibility for its core business particularly from the power sector apart from opportunities in oil and gas and process industries both in India and abroad.

“With a strong order pipeline, improving operating leverage and most of our growth capex behind us, we believe Dee is well positioned to compound profitable growth and create sustained long-term value for our stakeholders,” it said in a concall.