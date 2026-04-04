Defying the sell-off: 5 stocks holding firm in a volatile market

Indian equities are turning jittery. A 1,000-point swing in the Sensex no longer surprises—it’s becoming routine.
Indian equities are turning jittery. A 1,000-point swing in the Sensex no longer surprises—it’s becoming routine.
Recent sessions have been marked by profit booking, weak global cues, and nagging valuation concerns, keeping the broader market under pressure. Yet beneath this volatility, a small group of stocks is telling a different story.
Recent sessions have been marked by profit booking, weak global cues, and nagging valuation concerns, keeping the broader market under pressure. Yet beneath this volatility, a small group of stocks is telling a different story.
They are holding firm, absorbing selling pressure, and in some cases, inching higher. The question is whether this resilience is temporary, or an early sign of market leadership.
Here are five stocks that are standing out in a falling market, and what’s driving their strength.
Lupin
Lupin is trading at ₹2,335, just shy of its 52-week high of ₹2,376, and is up 11% so far in 2026.
An integrated pharmaceutical company, Lupin operates across formulations and APIs, with formulations contributing about 95% of revenue. Geographically, the US remains its largest market, followed by India and other developed and emerging markets.
It ranks as the third-largest pharmaceutical player in the US by prescriptions and eighth in the Indian market.
Financially, Lupin has delivered steady growth. Sales have grown at a CAGR of 8.1% over the past five years, while profits have nearly tripled. Its average return on equity (ROE) and return on capital employed (ROCE) stand at 9% and 11%, respectively.
A recent acquisition of Netherlands-based VISUfarma B.V. is a strategic move to deepen its European presence. The deal gives Lupin access to relatively underpenetrated and hard-to-enter markets such as Italy and Spain, expanding beyond its existing footprint in the UK, Germany, and France.
Sun Pharma
Sun Pharma is trading at ₹1,795, close to its 52-week high of ₹1,851, with gains of about 5% in 2026 so far.
India’s largest pharmaceutical company, it operates in over 80 countries and ranks among the leading specialty generic drug makers globally. The US remains a key market, both for revenue and pricing.
To offset pricing pressure in generics, Sun Pharma is scaling up its specialty drugs segment—Global Innovative Medicines.
The company has delivered consistent growth, with sales and net profit rising at CAGRs of 10% and 21%, respectively. Its five-year average ROE and ROCE stand at 12% and 14%.
Looking ahead, it is positioning itself to launch semaglutide in India post patent expiry, targeting both diabetes and weight management under the brands Noveltreat and Sematrinity. With 116 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) and 14 new drug applications (NDAs) pending approval, the pipeline remains robust.
Torrent Pharma
Torrent Pharma is trading around ₹4,266, near its 52-week high of ₹4,480. The stock has gained 12% in 2026 so far and 32% over the past year.
The company focuses on branded generics across key therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, CNS, and gastrointestinal.
India remains its largest market, contributing 55% of revenue, followed by Brazil, Germany, and the US. It also derives about 15% of revenue from contract manufacturing.
Financial performance has been strong, with sales and profit growing at CAGRs of 8% and 13%. Its ROE and ROCE are notably higher at 21% and 26%.
Growth is expected to be led by its India business, with a focus on chronic therapies, new product launches, and improving field force productivity.
CCL Products
CCL Products, a Hyderabad-based instant coffee exporter, continues to show resilience.
The company manufactures a wide range of soluble coffee products and operates facilities across India, Vietnam, and Switzerland.
It has steadily expanded its distribution network while investing in brand-building.
Over the past five years, sales and profit have grown at CAGRs of 22% and 13%, with ROE and ROCE at 17% and 19%.
While global coffee prices remain elevated, clarity on near-term trends is expected after Brazil’s harvest in May–June. Importantly, CCL operates on back-to-back contracts, insulating its Ebitda from raw material price volatility.
Management has guided for 15–20% Ebitda growth in FY26. It also expects minimal impact from US tariff policies, given that the US does not produce coffee.
Karnataka Bank
Karnataka Bank, a mid-sized private sector lender, is showing steady fundamentals.
Founded in 1924 and headquartered in Mangaluru, the bank has an asset base of ₹1.19 trillion and a network of over 955 branches and 1,488 ATMs, with a strong presence in South India.
Its shareholding is widely distributed across retail investors, institutions, and foreign investors.
Over the past five years, sales and profit have grown at CAGRs of 7% and 24%, with ROE at 10%.
The bank has strengthened its risk management and governance frameworks while diversifying its lending portfolio toward lower-risk segments. It is also focusing on growing its CASA and retail deposit base.
On the digital front, Karnataka Bank is investing in improving access, convenience, and long-term scalability.
Conclusion
In weak markets, resilience is rarely random.
Stocks that hold their ground often reflect stronger earnings visibility, institutional support, or business models better equipped to navigate volatility.
But resilience alone isn’t a buy signal.
Use it as a starting point. Look deeper—at fundamentals, governance, and valuations—to assess whether that strength is sustainable.
Because in markets like these, the real opportunity isn’t just in what’s falling less—it’s in identifying what could lead the next upcycle.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com